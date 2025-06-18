Benue killings not caused by herders-farmers clashes but... - Tor Tiv

The Tor Tiv V, His Royal Majesty James Ayatse, has dismissed widespread claims that the killings in Benue State stem from clashes between herders and farmers, insisting the crisis is a calculated campaign of genocide and land seizure.

Speaking during President Bola Tinubu’s meeting with stakeholders in Benue on Wednesday, the paramount ruler described the prevailing narrative as “misinformation” that has led to misguided calls for tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“We do have grave concerns about the misinformation and misrepresentation of the security crisis in Benue State,” Ayatse said. “Your Excellency, it’s not herders-farmers clashes, it’s not communal clashes, it’s not reprisal attacks or skirmishes.”

According to the traditional ruler, the killings are part of a long-running, systematic invasion by “herder terrorists and bandits,” aimed at displacing indigenous communities and seizing their ancestral lands.

“What we are dealing with here in Benue is a calculated, well-planned, full-scale genocidal invasion and land-grabbing campaign which has been going on for decades and is worsening every year,” he said.

He warned that continued misdiagnosis of the crisis would hinder the search for lasting solutions. “Wrong diagnosis will always lead to wrong treatment.

“So, we are dealing with something far more sinister… It’s not about learning to live with your neighbors; it is dealing with war,” Ayatse asserted.

President Tinubu’s visit comes amid renewed violence in Benue, where over 160 people have been killed in recent weeks.

