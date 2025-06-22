Benue killings: Northern Coalition calls for urgent govt’s action, accountability

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed deep sorrow over the recent wave of killings in Benue State, describing the attacks as senseless and unacceptable.

The group lamented the loss of innocent lives and the displacement of countless residents, urging immediate and decisive action from all levels of government.

In a statement issued by the National Coordinator of the CNG, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the pan-northern group strongly condemned the violence, which it said continues to destabilise communities and disrupt peaceful coexistence.

He said: “We are deeply saddened by the recent killings in Benue State, which have resulted in the tragic loss of numerous innocent lives and the displacement of many more. We strongly condemn these senseless acts of violence and call on all governments, security agencies, and communities to join hands to address this perennial crisis.

“The CNG is particularly disturbed by the alleged involvement of some politicians in exploiting the crisis for their selfish interests to the detriment of the overall interest of society.”

He called on the Federal Government, Benue State Government, and security agencies to take urgent and concrete steps to end the killings and protect all citizens.

In addition to demanding justice, the coalition appealed for humanitarian support for affected families, stating that “Governments should also investigate and prosecute those responsible for the violence, regardless of their social status or political affiliation, to serve as a deterrent to would-be criminal elements.

“The pan-northern Nigerian group condoles with the families that have lost their loved ones in the tragedy and prays to the Almighty God to repose the souls of the departed. We equally pray for those that had been injured to recuperate fully and expeditiously to return to their normal life endeavours.”

The CNG called on the authorities to provide adequate support and relief materials to the victims and their families to ease their suffering.

It further urged community leaders and traditional rulers to foster peace and understanding among their people by promoting dialogue and reconciliation between conflicting or aggrieved groups.

The coalition stressed that resolving the crisis requires collective action and a renewed commitment to valuing human life and dignity.

