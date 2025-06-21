Benue killings: Islamic leader calls for urgent national action on insecurity

The Aare Musulumi of Yoruba Land, Edo and Delta, His Eminence Alhaji (Dr) Dawud Akinola has expressed deep sorrow over the recent killings of innocent citizens in Benue State, describing the incident as painful, condemnable, and a national tragedy.

The muslim leader while extending heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, the government, and the entire people of Benue State prayed for comfort for those mourning their loved ones, healing for affected communities, and the repose of the souls of the departed.

The Aare Musulumi noted with concern the alarming frequency of violent attacks across various regions of the country, which continue to claim lives and disrupt communal harmony. He emphasizes that no society can thrive under a cloud of fear, bloodshed, and insecurity.

Akinola while commending President Bola Tinubu for his condolence and reassurance visit to the people of Benue, further implore the President to ensure relevant security agencies, and all tiers of government intensify their efforts toward ending this cycle of violence.

“This includes not only deploying more robust and proactive security responses but also addressing the root causes of insecurity, such as poverty, injustice, impunity, and lack of proper intelligence management.

“The Aare Musulumi strongly advocates for the adoption of a well-structured and constitutionally-backed state policing system, which will empower state governments to take more responsibility for securing lives and property within their jurisdictions. According to him, centralised policing still requires grassroot inputs towards adequately responding swiftly and effectively to local threats. With proper safeguards, training, and community oversight, state policing can serve as a practical step toward a more secure and responsive Nigeria.”

He also called for the arrest and prosecution of all those responsible for this heinous act, stressing that justice must be visible and swift if the government hopes to rebuild public trust.

In addition, he urged religious and traditional leaders across Nigeria to continue using their influence to promote peace, tolerance, and unity while calling on citizens to reject acts of violence and embrace lawful channels for expressing grievances.

