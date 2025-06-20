Benue killings: Idoma forum seeks inclusion in rehabilitation efforts

… commends Tinubu for intervening

The Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum, the apex socio-cultural body of the Idoma people, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that Idoma communities are fully included in the federal government’s rehabilitation efforts targeted at areas ravaged by suspected herdsmen attacks.

In a statement issued following the President’s visit to Benue State, the Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum commended Tinubu for addressing the security crisis head-on and for acknowledging the long-standing injustices suffered by communities across the state.

The statement which was jointly signed by Prof. Yakubu Aboki Ochefu, President-General, and Dr. Echeofu Agada, National Publicity Secretary of the Forum, stressed that the President’s laudable efforts must reflect equitable engagement and representation, especially in areas heavily affected but often underrepresented, such as Agatu, Apa, and Otukpo.

“The communities of Agatu, Apa, and Otukpo have experienced devastating losses, with over 2,000 lives lost since these challenges began.

“These figures represent not merely statistics but a profound human tragedy involving the destruction of families, communities, and livelihoods,” the statement added.

The Forum also addressed the proposed peace and reconciliation committee, urging the inclusion of all major stakeholders, including former governors, Senate Presidents and respected cultural organizations such as the Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum, Mzough U Tiv, and Omi Ny’Igede, to ensure a credible and effective process.

While acknowledging President Tinubu’s recognition of both Tiv and Idoma ethnic groups in his speech, the Forum expressed disappointment over the removal of the Och’Idoma and the President-General of Ochétoha K’Idoma Forum from the official speaking program, despite receiving formal invitations.

“Such changes, while sometimes driven by logistics, risk sending the wrong message to affected communities who seek validation and inclusion in national conversations,” the statement said.

The forum urged Idoma people across Nigeria and in the diaspora to remain calm and engage constructively. They reaffirmed their commitment to peace, equity, and meaningful participation in initiatives aimed at healing and development.

“We seek not preferential treatment, but fair and equitable engagement. The President has initiated an important conversation, and we respectfully request that this engagement be sustained,” the forum stated.

