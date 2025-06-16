Benue killings: How I lost 20 family members in a day — Survivor narrates ordeal

Michael Ajah, a resident of Yelewata in Benue State, has recounted the harrowing events that led to the death of 20 members of his family during a recent deadly attack on the community.

Ajah, in an interview with News Central TV, said the attackers struck late in the evening after a heavy downpour.

While residents were still recovering from the rain, he noted that gunshots rang out at about 10:20 p.m., sending people into panic. By the time many realised what was happening, armed men had already stormed the area.

Ajah explained that eleven of his family members were killed inside his house, while eight others died in an adjoining store. The remaining victims, also his relatives, were killed nearby. In total, he said, 20 members of his extended family were killed in the attack.

In addition to the loss of lives, his house and store were set ablaze. All his belongings, including clothes, were destroyed, leaving him and others with nothing but the clothes they had on.

He said partly, “My family members, they died in this house. Eleven died here, while some died in the other store — eight. Some also died here.

“My whole family members that died that day (the day before yesterday), they were 20. That is my own family members alone.

“This is my store. It was burnt. My house is there; it was also burnt. Everyone is burnt. They burnt my clothes — everything. All we are left with is the clothes we wear.

“On that very day, rain started in the evening. I slept there. I was sleeping. Around 10:20, we heard gunshots. Before we could notice that something was happening, Fulani men entered this place.“

The latest killings in Benue, which reportedly claimed over 200 lives, have drawn widespread condemnation and renewed calls for urgent government intervention to address ongoing insecurity in the state.

