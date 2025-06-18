Benue killings: Guests gather at banquet hall as Tinubu holds townhall meeting

Top political gladiators among other stakeholders were spotted waiting for President Bola Tinubu at Benue Government banquet hall on Wednesday as the President visited the State to address the recent communal violence that has claimed over 500 lives.

Upon arrival, Tinubu will proceed to Yelewata in Guma Local Government Area, where he will meet with families of victims, displaced persons, and community leaders directly impacted by the violence.

The area was the epicentre of the latest attack that claimed over 100 lives.

From Yelewata, the President will visit the hospital where several persons injured in the attack are receiving treatment.

He will then proceed to the Benue State Government House Banquet Hall in Makurdi, where he will preside over a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders.

The meeting will feature key national and state-level figures, including governors from the North Central zone, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, and APC National Chairman Dr. Umar Ganduje.

Other attendees will include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, members of the APC National Working Committee, federal lawmakers, traditional rulers, and Executive Chairmen of the 23 Local Government Areas.

The town hall meeting aims to address the prolonged communal violence and find solutions to prevent future attacks.

The gathering will bring together stakeholders from various sectors, including government, security, traditional institutions, and civil society, to discuss the crisis and potential solutions.