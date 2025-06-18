Benue killings: Group calls for urgent action to address insecurity

The Partners West Africa Nigeria (PWAN) a Non-Governmental Organisation focusing on Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative has called on federal government for coordinated action at all levels of government to address the worsening security crisis in Benue State.

This was contained in a press statement issued signed by Mr. Ogechukwu Mohanye said the “The Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative (also known as Partners West Africa –Nigeria, (PWAN) expresses deep concern over the worsening security situation in Benue State”.

According to the statement, “These attacks often attributed to armed unface criminals repeated violent attacks on innocent communities have led to mass displacement, the loss of lives and properties worth billions of Naira”

Mr. Ogechukwu Mohanye noted that “PWAN condemned the persistent violent attacks on communities across the state often linked to armed herders and other criminal groups which have led to widespread displacement, loss of lives, and the destruction of livelihoods”.

“The organization emphasized that the increasing frequency of these attacks highlights a troubling breakdown in preventive and responsive mechanisms within Nigeria’s security and governance structures”.

He added that “PWAN criticized the continued failure of the country’s security architecture including the Nigeria Police Force, military, and intelligence agencies to effectively protect civilians or hold perpetrators accountable”.

The statement further noted that the devastating impact of the crisis on vulnerable populations made thousands of women, children and elderly persons to have been displaced, facing hunger, insecurity and exposure to various forms of violence and possibly diseases.

PWAN drew attention to the rising cases of gender-based violence including sexual exploitation, especially among displaced women and girls.

