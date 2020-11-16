Benue judicial panel of inquiry receives 28 complaints
Chairman of Benue State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police brutality, Justice Adam Onum on Monday said that the panel received a total of 28 complaints.
In his inaugural address, held at Court six in Makurdi, Justice Onum said that the panel would sit thrice in a week until the need arises to increase the number of days.
The panel chairman noted that the panel was given six months within which to complete its assignment and promised that the panel would stick to the timeframe.
He recalled that the panel has the terms of reference for which it includes; to receive and investigate complaints of police brutality, human rights violations or related extra-judicial killings as well as to evaluate the evidence presented/other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaint and to recommend compensation and other remedial measures where appropriate among others.
Justice Onum said that the mandate of the panel did not cover the aspect of the army or persons considered to be kidnappers or terrorists.
According to Justice Onum, “At present we have received a total of 28 complaints more may still come later we also call for memoranda to help us consider and make recommendation.
It will be recalled that Governor Samuel Ortom had on October, 21, 2020 constituted a panel of inquiry to look into issues associated with the nationwide EndSARS protest as well as police brutality in the state and the panel was given six months to complete the assignment.
