Former Benue North East Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs Mimi Adzape-Orubibi, has denied abandoning her children in Canada.

Adzape-Orubibi stated this while reacting to a recent social media publication that alleged that she had abandoned her children in Canada and returned home to move in with a Benue-based businessman in Gboko.

The social media report claimed that the estranged wife of a businessman (name withheld), who just returned from her trip abroad, met the former senatorial candidate in her matrimonial home in Gboko and threw her out.

The former chairman of Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, who spoke to newsmen through telephone chat denied the report, adding that as of the time of speaking last Saturday, she was in Canada with her kids.

Mrs Adzape-Orubibi expressed deep concern over the report, which she said was meant to destroy her reputation, adding that she had briefed her lawyers and may seek redress in court.

She said, “It is simply unbelievable, an unimaginable falsehood, and preposterous for anyone to take to social media to defame my reputation and even drag my children into such outright falsehood, claiming that I abandoned my children and returned to Nigeria to live with a Gboko-based businessman, and his wife came and threw me outside.

“As I speak with you, I’ve been in Canada with my family, and I am always here with them, so why fabricate such falsehoods against me to smear my professionalism?

“I know the said businessman, and we remain family friends. And it is not right for anyone to try to ridicule me before the public through deliberate falsehood; I will not hesitate to seek justice, and on this matter, I have already given the go-ahead to my lawyers to seek justice for me.

