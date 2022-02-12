Benue guber aspirant condemns security operatives who deny Ortom from receiving VP

A governorship aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Benue State, Mr Terver Akase has called on security operatives to be professional while discharging their duties.

Akase gave the advice on Saturday while reading to the conduct of security operatives who presented Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom from receiving the vice president, Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was to transit the state to Wukari in Taraba State.

According to the statement issued by his director of Media, Nathaniel Nongu, Akase described the action of the security personnel as ‘unfortunate and unwarranted in a democratic setting’.

He said Governor Ortom did what was noble and commendable for going to receive the Vice President even when he was only passing through Benue to another state.

Akase said that if the Presidency did not set out to embarrass the Governor, why did it have to write and inform him about the Vice President’s visit?

He enjoined other Nigerians, particularly those aspiring for the office of Governor across party lines, to condemn the action of the Makurdi Air Base security personnel who were responsible for the incident, stressing that it could happen to anyone else tomorrow.

The 2023 governorship hopeful urged public servants assigned national duties to always be professional and relate with Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation.

