A group, Young Idoma Professionals (YIP) has tasked the Benue State Governor, Reverend Father Hycient Alia to be fair and have the fear of God in awarding contracts for the well publicized 500-kilometre roads billed to be constructed in the state soon.

The group expressed this in a statement jointly signed by its conveners , Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, Okpani Mike Odeh Akatu and member, Okpani Dickson Elaigwu, which was made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Sunday.

The group was reacting to publications, which informed that the Benue State Government has secured €25 million from the European Investment Bank to construct 500-kilometre roads across the state.

The statement quoted the State Coordinator, Benue Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project, Stephen Numbeve, saying all the administrative procedures have been completed and the agency would commence work once the fund is disbursed.

To this end, the Idoma professionals tasked the Benue State Government to ensure equitable distribution of the road projects across the state.

“We have been watching keenly with dismay, that the Zone C has been relegated in the scheme of things in the state, which shouldn’t be so.

“As such, we demand at least 40 per cent of those roads to be constructed with the expected loan be in Zone C,” the statement said.

“Although we are yet to see the list of the roads earmarked, we are sounding a note of warning that any attempts to shortchange Zone C will be resisted through every available legal means,” the group pointed out