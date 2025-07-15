Benue govt to establish juice factory

The Benue State Government on Tuesday said its juice factory would begin operation from Independence Day, 1 October 2025.

The Group Managing Director of Benue Investment and Prosperity Company Limited, Dr Raymond Asemakaha, stated this while addressing newsmen in Makurdi.

Asemakaha said that work on the installation of machinery was 100 percent completed, and added that when it commences full production, it will provide 400 direct jobs.

He stated that the state is blessed with an abundance of mango and orange fruits, which will enable the factory to produce at a capacity of 65,000 litres.

According to the MD, “We have installed the juice factory. It is going to start precisely on 1 October 2025. The juice factory is just beside Naka Road, with a 65,000-litre capacity, 100 percent installed.

“We are expecting the manufacturer to come in the month of August to conduct a test run so that we can start producing orange juice and mango juice.

“We want to set a standard and, by the time we start, we will determine the price of oranges in Nigeria. Benue has the best oranges and mangoes, and our people take them to the North and sell them at ridiculous prices. We want to halt that. If they want to buy, they can come to Benue and buy at our own price — that is one of our goals.

“The factory will also employ about 400 staff with direct jobs, and I have secured partners from the European Union who will come to run the factory, as it is highly technical, while our team will be part of the management staff.”

He further noted that construction work on the new Benue Brewery is 84 percent complete and would also provide over 1,000 jobs, both direct and indirect.

The brewery, according to the MD, would make use of local materials such as cassava and rice, among others, and he urged farmers in the state to begin large-scale production of these raw materials.

Some of the factories already established in the past two years include those producing water, bread, nails, and polythene — all of which, the MD said, have provided 580 direct jobs and 3,008 indirect jobs in the state.

Speaking on the sustainability of the growing industries in the state, Dr Asemakaha advised the state government to register the companies as limited liability companies, where the government would own 30 percent of the shares and the remaining shares would be sold to the people of the state.

The GMD, who dismissed the belief that government has no role to play in the business environment due to sustainability concerns, cited Akwa Ibom Airlines and some companies in China that are government-owned and still running successfully.

He attributed the collapse of government-run industries to the character of business managers.

He said, “The problem with sustaining government-owned companies is putting the wrong people in charge. They think the company is a cash cow for them to exploit. I’m already training those under me on how to manage business investments. So even after I leave, the companies will continue to flourish.

