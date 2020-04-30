Benue govt repatriates 59 Almajiris to Bauchi, Katsina

Benue State government has repatriated 59 Almajiris to their various states of origin.

The state deputy governor and Chairman of the Benue COVID-19 Committee, Benson Abounu, led a task force to their base located at Ikeja Street, Makurdi, the state capital, on Thursday morning.

According to Abounu, 42 of the people were from Katsina State and the other 17 were from Bauchi State.

Abounu added that the committee provided transportation as well as security and the documentation to facilitate safe passage for the repatriated youths to their states.

Face masks were also handed to the Almajiris after they had been put through some health tests.

