Benue govt plans two days off every week for workers to engage in farming

There are strong indications that Benue State Government will soon declare two days off for its workers to engage in farming activities in the face of lingering economic crisis.

Parts of the communique read, “The State Government is highly commended for its proposal to grant a two-day leave of absence each week for Civil Servants to engage in agricultural activities as this will serve to provide food security in the State.

The communique noted that Benue people should be encouraged intensively to take up agricultural activities as the next foundation of the Nigerian economy following the near-collapse of the International oil economy.

According to the communique issued at the end of the meeting, the proposal was applauded by the stakeholders, noting that the plan will provide food security for the state.

The stakeholders meeting was presided over by the state governor, Samuel Ortom who presented the proposal before the Idoma/Igede stakeholders.

The proposal for the two days off every week for civil servants in the state was presented to the Idoma/Igede at stakeholders meeting held at government house Makurdi yesterday.

“The stakeholders encouraged the conduct of seminars and workshops for Traditional Rulers and other Stakeholders to understand Chieftaincy Laws and their responsibilities and for youth to receive orientation on cultural values.

“The State Government must be encouraged to decisively address the issue of insecurity in Benue South Senatorial District occasioned by youths empowered by some individuals in society.

“The government should ensure that education encompasses cultural and societal norms to prevent youths in the communities from taking to crime.

“That security agencies should live up to the task of restricting Inter-State travels to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease.

“That the State Government should establish a security post in Agila, Ado Local Government Area to help in resolving the boundary issues in the area.

“The boundary issues in Taraku and Otukpo should be resolved as a matter of urgency and kidnapping in Adum and Ito be checked.

” Open Grazing and Ranches Establishment Law to be enforced with greater vigor in Benue South Senatorial District. Stakeholders unanimously agreed to support the Open Grazing Law.

“Efforts should be made to curtail insecurity in Idoma land in places such as Agila-Ngbo.People of Benue South Senatorial District should unite and support Security Agencies in ensuring the safety of lives and property in the area.

“Security Agencies in the State should be urged to ensure diligent persecution of suspected persons and their sponsors in line with Law.

“Notable members of the public should be discouraged from pressurizing Security Agencies into releasing suspected criminals and offenders from custody until full determination of their cases in the court of law.

“Prominent Elders and Stakeholders in the State were encouraged to be united in the efforts to develop the state which would be an exemplary reference for youths to exhibit similar unity.

” Stakeholders resolved that the template for the meeting should be extended to Local Government level. Elected officials were encouraged to spend more time interfacing with the people of their constituencies.

“Further steps should be taken to reposition Vigilante Groups with the inauguration of the Community Policing Advisory Council by the Executive Governor in order to complement conventional Security Agencies.