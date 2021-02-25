Benue govt hands over 210 impounded cows to owners after payment of fine

The Benue State government, on Thursday, at the temporary cattle ranch in Makurdi, released to its owner 210 cows earlier impounded.

Benue State Government had on February 11 and 16, 2021 arrested the cattle for flouting the state anti-open grazing law.

The cattle were impounded at Mballagh and Gbanjimba communities in Guma Local Government Areas of the state.

Handing over the cattle to the owners, the State Commander, Benue Livestock Guards, Linus Zaki said that the cattle were impounded for flouting the anti-open grazing law.

He, however, warned herdsmen to apply for land and establish cattle ranch saying, the anti-open grazing law has no respect for anyone.

Zaki said: “We arrested 140 cows in Mballagh on February 11, 2021, and 70 cows in Gbajimba on February 16, 2021. Altogether, we are handing over 210 cows to their owners today.

“We cannot stop implementing the law so the herdsmen must learn to follow the right procedure.”

The two owners of the cattle, Alhaji Abdullahi Haruna and Alhaji Haro Audu, said that their cattle were arrested and impounded.

They added that the cattle were released to them after fulfilling all the laid down procedure for retrieving seized cattle in the state.

The cattle were handed over to their owners in the presence of the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Alhaji Risku Mohammed and Secretary, Ibrahim Galma.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Benue govt hands over 210 impounded cows to owners after payment of fine

Benue govt hands over 210 impounded cows to owners after payment of fine