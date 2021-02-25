Benue govt donates general hospital to Otukpo university

Benue State Government, on Thursday, pledged its commitment to contribute meaningfully to facilitate the take-off of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo.

Governor Samuel Ortom said that already, the State had donated the General Hospital, Otukpo for the Federal University of Health Sciences to ease its take off.

Ortom stated this when he received on a courtesy visit, a team from the Federal Ministry of Health led by the Director, Department of Hospital Services, Mrs Adebimpe Adebuji, at Government House, Makurdi.

He explained that the State took the decision to relinquish the hospital to the University for its Teaching Hospital at the Benue State Executive Council meeting.

Ortom acknowledged the Federal Government for finding one of the state’s sons, Professor Innocent Uja for appointment as pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, noting that Prof Uja was qualified and had excelled in all previous assignments.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and Director Hospital Services, Federal Ministry of Health, Mrs Adebuji said they were in the state to interact with the Governor and inspect facilities at the Federal University of Health Sciences Otukpo.

Mrs Adebuji announced the ministry’s willingness to provide the needed requirements for the university’s take off such as a memorandum of understanding MOU, personnel and assets and to ascertain whether or not, the General hospital donated was on a permanent or temporary basis.

The Director, Health Services of the Federal Ministry of Health Congratulated the government and people of Benue for having the institution established in the state and assured of the team’s effective due diligence while in the state.

