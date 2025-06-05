Benue govt denies relocation of COAS to Benue

The Benue State Government has denied media reports claiming that the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, has relocated to lead the military’s operations against bandits in the state.

Commissioner for Power and Transport, Matthew Oga, stated this today on Arise TV.

According to him, “The visit of the Chief of Defence Staff to Benue State was not a relocation. He came on a personal visit. During his visit, he had a close-door meeting with His Excellency, the Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.”

He continued, “He then proceeded to have an expanded meeting with security heads, after which he informed the governor and the people of Benue State that he would visit the scene of the incident to conduct an on-the-spot assessment.”

“He went to Naka and concluded his visit the next day. He then departed the state, and I can assure you he is back in his office in Abuja.”

“He brought goodwill, comfort, and reassurance to the people of Benue State, promising to increase the presence of his men. He also carried back the concerns of the people, emphasizing the need for proper orientation and engagement by the military in addressing the state’s security challenges.”

On the calls for a state of emergency in Benue, Oga said those behind such demands have failed to embrace democratic principles and acknowledge the new leadership of the party in the state.

According to him, “They have not accepted that there has been a leadership shift and that a new sheriff is in town.”

“The APC is a party that embraces diverse interests. By our structural arrangement, the governor is the leader of the party in each state. Anyone claiming that His Excellency is not leading or driving the necessary cohesion is missing the point.”

“I say this as one of the oldest members of the party. From our days in opposition through our time in government under former Governor Ortom, it has always been the party’s principle that the sitting governor is the party leader in the state. Governor Alia is no exception.”

“Those who are former governors or who benefited politically from the governor’s rise must accept that leadership in the APC resides with the sitting governor. They should submit to Governor Alia’s leadership, which reflects both the party’s manifesto and its constitution. Then, we can all move forward harmoniously.”

He added that those holding appointments in Abuja must recognize that the responsibility for leadership and direction in the state lies with the governor.

“The ongoing conflict stems from some individuals seeing themselves as overlords. This contestation is misplaced. If they accept that the leadership of the party and government lies with the governor, we can achieve unity.”

“So far, the governor is doing well, and it is incorrect to say he is not aligned with the party. We have consistently witnessed a cordial relationship between the governor and the party leadership.”

“The party’s working committee, who are its administrators, enjoy a strong relationship with His Excellency and the state government.”

“I can attest to this through their participation in state programs and events. On several occasions, they have passed a vote of confidence in the governor, reaffirming his position as the party leader in Benue State.”

“Only when senators, members of the House of Representatives, and members of the State Assembly come to terms with this reality will we put an end to these internal conflicts.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE