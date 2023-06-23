Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has suspended all 23 local government chairmen and their councillors.



The letter of suspension was conveyed by the Permanent Secretary of the Bureau of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ode Ochelle on Friday.



The letter dated June 23, 2023 was directed to all the 23 local government chairmen and leaders of the 23 house that they should vacate their seats with immediate effect.



The letter read in parts, “Sequel to the approval of the Executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, on the resolution of the Benue House of Assembly suspending you and all council members from office as contained in a letter from the office to the Secretary to the State Government, ref no CAB/BS/SSG/ADM/35/T/XX dated 23,June, 2023.



“You are hereby directed to proceed on an indefinite suspension with immediate effect.”



The letter also directed all the chairmen to hand over all government properties in theirjo possession to the Director General Service and Administration and clerks of the legislative council respectively.



It will be recalled that the State House of Assembly on Wednesday recommended to the governor to suspend chairmen and legislative arms of the 23 local government of the state.



The house gave the recommendation in order to conduct the review of the activities of the local government from 2015 till May 29, 2023 without any interference.

The committee recommended the immediate suspension of Council Chairmen in all the 23 local government councils and also the legislative councils for conniving with the Executive Councils to mismanage public funds put in their trust.”

