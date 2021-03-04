Benue gov imposes curfew, bans use of Toyota Corolla in 3 LGs over death of ex-gov’s brother

Following the killing of Terkura Suswam, the elder brother of the former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam, on Tuesday night, Benue State Government has imposed dusk-to-dawn curfew on three local government areas of the state.

The three local government areas are Ukum, Katsina-Alla and Logo politically known as Sankera axis.

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, disclosed this on Thursday after the end of the State Security Council meeting held at the Government House, Makurdi.

The curfew is between 6:00pm to 6:00am.

According to the governor, the council also banned the use of Toyota Corolla old model vehicle known in Benue as ‘duck yansh’ in the three local government areas.

In addition, the ban on motorcycles earlier restricted to Ukum and Katsina-Alla had been extended to Logo Local Government.

Governor Ortom also said that the council had placed N5 million reward on anyone that has useful information that would lead to the arrest of killers of Terkura Suswam.

Governor Ortom said “the State Security Council at its expanded meeting today resolved that the ban on motorcycles earlier restricted to two local government areas in Sankera axis (Katsina-Ala and Ukum) has been extended to Logo Local Government.

“The council also resolved to ban the use of Toyota Corolla old model known as ‘Duck yansh’ in the three local government areas of Sankera axis.

“Those using it for commercial purpose must ensure its documentation and must go to motor park to load.

“So also has the council imposed curfew from 6:00pm to 6:00 am on the three local government areas.”

