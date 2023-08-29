Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has sworn in 17 new commissioners and 23 Special Advisers.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the new banquet hall in the government house in Makurdi on Tuesday.

Governor Alia charged the new commissioners and special advisers to show determination, courage, and resilience in order to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people.

The governor maintained that the inauguration of the cabinet members marks a milestone in his government’s effort to reposition the state and bring about the needed development.

He reminded the new appointees that their appointment was a call to dedicate themselves to service with trust and loyalty, adding that they have been entrusted with great responsibility and must reassure the Benue people that their trust in them is not misplaced.

He said, “It is imperative to honour this trust. You should bring about positive change and uplift the lives of the people you serve. You should listen to their grievances and work tirelessly to meet their demands.

“A key performance index, or KPI, will be periodically used to monitor you to determine your ability to serve Benue’s people. My 100 days of which am proud of, so people are looking to your own 100 days in office.

“You owe it to the people to channel energy towards effecting positive change.

Know that the decision you make today will shape the future of the State. Commit to unity and unwavering support to build a prosperous Benue State.

