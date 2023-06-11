Benue State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has set up a committee to recover all looted government property by the immediate past government.

In a statement issued and signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor inaugurated assets recovery committees both at state and local government levels.

The statement read in parts, “Benue state Governor, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated two Assets Recovery Committees. One is to work at the state level, while the other at the Local Government level.

“The committee members are among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture and other machinery.

According to the statement, representatives of security agents were to be deployed in the recovery mission.

Asset recovery committee which is headed by former permanent secretary Hingah Biem also has members to include; former Attorney General of the State, Barr. Joe Abaagu, Dennis Akura, Ioryue Yajir, Peter Egbodo, Joseph Ojob, Jonathan Modi, Shaageer Matins, Yuhe Jerome, Tom Uja andTormbuwua Terlumun as Member/Secretary.

At local government levels, members include; Jude Tyo, Aondowase Apera, Kwaghgba Amande, Richard Dzungweve, Anthony Sende, Olofu Ogwuche, Terver Kachina and Nick Eworo – Member Secretary.

“Both committees will have able representatives from; Department of State Security, The Police, Military and Nigeria Civil Defence Corps,” the statement read.

Also the Governor inaugurated a facts finding Committee for the Benue State University.

The committee has its chairman as, Paul Biam and members to include; Jacob Ajene, Terkimbi Ikyange, Prof. Eugene Alyegbe and Agbo Ochekpe as Member/Secretary.