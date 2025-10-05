Over 2,200 residents benefit from Benue deputy speaker’s free medical outreach

No fewer than 2,217 medical cases and 35 surgical operations were conducted during the second phase of the medical outreach organised by the Deputy Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Hon. Lami Danladi-Ogenyi.

The medical outreach, held under the Lami Medical Outreach Foundation, took place during the week at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Ukwonyo-Utonkon, in Ado Local Government Area.

According to a statement by the Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Agbaji Samuel Atsonwu, the medical outreach formed part of her constituency project.

He said the Deputy Speaker assembled a team of highly skilled surgeons and medical professionals who provided free healthcare services to residents of the community.

The Deputy Speaker’s media aide noted that the surgical operations were carried out on patients with hernia, hydrocelectomies, appendectomy, lipoma excisions, and the removal of abnormal growths and lumps — all aimed at alleviating pain and improving patients’ quality of life.

Aside from the surgeries, the media aide further stated that over two thousand residents of the local government benefited from medical consultations, treatment of common ailments, health screenings, and medications, which included malaria, typhoid, hepatitis, VDRL, HVS, and H. pylori (ulcer), as well as blood pressure monitoring and blood glucose testing. All diagnosed cases were managed and treated effectively.

According to the statement, “At the ophthalmology unit, hundreds of residents with varying degrees of eye problems were examined using modern diagnostic machines. Many received drugs and medicated lenses, while others were given professional advice and referrals for further optical surgeries where necessary.

“The beneficiaries and the entire Ufia community expressed profound gratitude, describing the outreach as historic and a beacon of hope for the people of Ado. They offered heartfelt prayers for the Deputy Speaker, commending her compassion and commitment to addressing critical healthcare needs in the local government and beyond.

“It is important to note that the successful conclusion of the Ukwonyo-Utonkon phase marks only the beginning, as the medical team will continue the outreach in other parts of Ado to ensure every resident has access to these life-saving services.”

