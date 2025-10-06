Benue: Farmer loses five children in boat mishap

A farmer resident in Obagaji, Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State has lost five children in a boat mishap.

Natives in the area who simply gave his name as Ameh said that the farmer had on Sunday gone to his farm alongside his six children to harvest.

“Unfortunately, on their way back home, the small boat they were in with heavy loads capsized in the river,” Ameh said.

While speaking to newsmen through telephone on Monday, Ameh said that rescue team made up of local divers was immediately raised but regretted that five of the children lost their lives.

He added that the incident has thrown the Obagaji community into mourning.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of the local government, Melvin James said that seven people were on board the canoe when it capsized and five children died in the boat mishap.

According to him, “The man and six of his children had gone to the farm to harvest crops but on their way back home, the canoe conveying them capsized and they were drowned.

“Though, the canoe was overloaded which might have caused the mishap, but the father and one of the children survived.

The council boss said that the wife was not in the canoe when the incident happened.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, James extended his condolences to the family.

Meanwhile, the State Command Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Udeme Edet could not be reached for comment as at the time of filing this report.

