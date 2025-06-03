Benue crisis: Prof Shilgba writes Tinubu, opposes calls for emergency rule

Amid growing concerns over persistent insecurity in Benue, Professor Leonard Karshima Shilgba, a founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue and former Chairman of the Governing Board of NABTEB, has written an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, vehemently opposing calls for the declaration of a state of emergency in Benue.

Instead, he is urging the President to champion pragmatic constitutional reforms, including the creation of state police and the legal institutionalization of local security outfits.

In a detailed letter titled “A Constitutional and Moral Rebuttal to the Call for Emergency Rule in Benue State,” Prof. Shilgba provided a compelling analysis of the constitutional provisions, historical precedents, and political ramifications surrounding emergency rule declarations in Nigeria.

Referring to Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), Prof. Shilgba argued that the current security challenges in Benue, though severe, do not meet the threshold required for a state of emergency.

“The state government remains operational, and there is no indication of a total breakdown of law and order or governance machinery that would necessitate emergency rule,” he wrote.

He contrasted Benue’s situation with previous cases such as Plateau State in 2004 and Ekiti State in 2006, where emergency rule was implemented only after a complete political or security collapse. According to Shilgba, Benue has not experienced a failure of constitutional order, and thus emergency powers would be excessive and potentially damaging.

Prof. Shilgba expressed deep concern over what he described as the “politicization of insecurity,” warning that selective application of emergency rule could damage the credibility of the federal government.

“Similar or worse security situations exist in states like Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Borno, and Nasarawa, yet there have been no calls for emergency rule in those states,” he observed, suggesting that the recent push in Benue may be politically motivated.

He criticized what he referred to as “Benue elites weaponizing bloodshed for political gain,” noting that some of those now advocating for emergency powers were silent or complicit during previous administrations when similar or worse violence occurred.

Highlighting the efforts of Governor Hyacinth Alia since assuming office in May 2023, Prof. Shilgba listed several initiatives aimed at improving the security architecture in the state:

Benue State Civil Protection Guards (BSCPG): A 5,000-member local force with 100 vehicles and 600 motorcycles, designed to support federal forces.

Operation ‘Anyam Nyor’: A multi-agency joint task force tackling banditry, kidnapping, and communal violence.

Digital Surveillance: Advanced surveillance systems deployed at strategic locations including schools, markets, farms, and border communities.

IDP Action Plan: A five-year roadmap to support over 500,000 internally displaced persons, including agricultural training and resettlement support.

Strengthened Anti-Grazing Laws: Reinforcement of the 2017 legislation banning open grazing.

Peacebuilding Measures: Ongoing dialogue with traditional and religious leaders to foster reconciliation in volatile areas.

Military Requests: An official appeal to the federal government for more military bases in security flashpoints such as Guma, Logo, Ukum, and Kwande LGAs.

Prof. Shilgba described these as evidence that the Benue State Government is actively responding to security threats and should be supported—not undermined—by the federal government.

Rather than emergency declarations, Prof. Shilgba called on President Tinubu to lead a national effort for enduring constitutional reforms. He strongly advocated for a dual policing system, empowering states to establish their own police forces while retaining federal police for national threats and inter-state crimes.

He also recommended the establishment of State Security Trust Funds, amendments to Sections 214–216 of the Constitution, and clearer definitions of the governor’s role as “Chief Security Officer.”

“The disjuncture between responsibility and authority in Nigeria’s security architecture is a constitutional defect. Benue’s tragic security history is a consequence of this defect,” he argued.

In line with these proposals, he also urged that local vigilante groups like the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), Amotekun (Southwest), and Ebubeagu (Southeast) be given legal and federal recognition, enabling coordinated responses at the grassroots level.

Beyond security hardware and constitutional reform, Prof. Shilgba advocated for increased federal dialogue with community leaders, addressing root causes such as land disputes, ethnic mistrust, and socioeconomic disenfranchisement.

He reiterated that national unity and community harmony must take precedence over partisan interests.

Quoting President Tinubu’s own metaphor from a recent economic reform speech—“You cannot rush coffee to be brewed”—Prof. Shilgba emphasized the need for sustainable, realistic approaches to Nigeria’s complex security problems.

“I know you are a practical leader, who is not interested in cosmetic approaches. Emergency rule is a temporary fix, not a permanent cure,” he told the President.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE