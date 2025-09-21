Benue crisis: Police arrest six over attack on tactical team

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) High Command has confirmed the arrest of six suspects in an ongoing response operation in Benue State, following a deadly attack on Police Tactical Teams by suspected armed herdsmen and local militias at Agu Centre, Katsina-Ala/Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Benjamin Hundeyin.

According to the statement, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, strongly condemned the attack, describing it as cruel, unwarranted, and an affront to the good people of Benue State.

The attack, which occurred on Friday, resulted in the death of three police officers, while seven others remain missing.

The statement explained that the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Command, CP Innocent Ifeanyi Emenari, is currently leading the operation aimed at rescuing the missing officers and apprehending the fleeing suspects.

It further noted that the arrested suspects “are in custody and assisting with useful information,” while the IGP has ordered the deployment of additional tactical assets to the area and assured that no stone will be left unturned in restoring peace and security in Benue State.

The statement also urged members of the public to remain calm, vigilant, and supportive of security agencies, as the Force continues efforts to rescue the missing personnel, apprehend fleeing suspects, and dismantle the criminal networks behind such reprehensible attacks.

