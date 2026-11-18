Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has affirmed former Benue State Governor Gabriel Suswam as the winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Benue North-East Senatorial District.

The judge gave the ruling in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1470/2026, filed against the APC, incumbent Senator Emmanuel Udende and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Suswam had approached the court to challenge the party’s decision to substitute his name with that of Udende, despite emerging as the winner of the APC primary election conducted on May 18, 2026, having reportedly polled 131,083 votes against Udende’s 1,364 votes.

In the suit, the former governor sought an order nullifying his substitution and compelling the APC and INEC to recognise him as the validly nominated candidate for the senatorial district.

Delivering its verdict on Wednesday, the court resolved the main issue in favour of Suswam, affirming that he won the APC senatorial primary conducted on May 18, 2026.

Justice Ekwo also declared the substitution of Suswam’s name unlawful and contrary to the provisions of the Electoral Act, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

…Details later