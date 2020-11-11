Benue Commissioner of Health, Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead

Benue State Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Ikwulono, is dead.

Dr Ikwulono was sworn in as commissioner for health and human services on August 5, 2020.

He replaced Dr Sunday Ongbabo who had earlier resigned his appointment from the State Executive Council.

A government house source confirmed to our correspondent that the Commissioner who was hospitalised died as a result of complications from surgery operation from an undisclosed hospital.

“He attended the last State Executive Council meeting last week and subsequently went for surgical operation.

“His death came as a rude shock this evening,” the government house source said.

