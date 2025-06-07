Benue: Bishops reject call for state of emergency

The Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), Benue State Chapter, has rejected calls for a state of emergency in the state, insisting that what Benue needs at this critical moment is unity and support for Governor Hyacinth Alia.

Reacting to an appeal made by some Catholic priests under the CBCN urging President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency over insecurity, the State Overseer of the association, Archbishop Alexander Nyoonkyegh, described the demand as unnecessary and counterproductive.

Speaking at a press conference in Makurdi on Saturday, Nyoonkyegh emphasized that Governor Alia, being a fellow man of faith, deserves prayers and encouragement from religious leaders, not agitation for military intervention.

“Governor Hyacinth Alia is our brother in the vineyard, and as true men of God, we must protect and support him,” he said. “At this point, what Benue needs is not a state of emergency, but unity and cooperation to overcome its challenges.”

Nyoonkyegh warned that declaring a state of emergency may result in leadership being handed over to someone outside the state, which could worsen the situation. He pointed to the case of Rivers State, where a sole administrator was appointed from another state.

Quoting the Bible, the Archbishop reminded fellow clerics that all authority comes from God and urged them to be submissive to constituted leadership.

“When you have a son and brother doing his best in the vineyard, the right thing is to say, ‘Brother, keep it up.’ Fr. Alia is working despite the tough circumstances. We must continue to pray for him and not work against him,” Nyoonkyegh stated.

He acknowledged the governor’s efforts in improving development and security, asking critics what grave offense the governor had committed to warrant such drastic calls.

Nyoonkyegh also praised President Bola Tinubu for his continued support to Benue people, particularly for directing the Chief of Army Staff to relocate to the state in a bid to curb insecurity.

