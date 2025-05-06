Benue Assembly will study, debate Reps’ invitation letter today — Speaker

There are strong indications that Benue State House of Assembly will today decide if to honour the invitation of the House of Representative Committee on Public Petitions. The Speaker, Hyacinth Dajoh, disclosed this on Monday.

The speaker, who spoke to our correspondent on Monday, said that he had received the invitation from the House of Representatives. He, however, stated that the house would deliberate on the invitation on today.

According to him, “I received the invitation today but I will present it to the house during our sitting tomorrow (Tuesday). The members will now deliberate on it and whatever the decision of the house, the public will know.”

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner for Justice and Public Orders, Fidelis Mnyimn could not be reached when contacted on phone to find out if the state governor would honor the invitation or not.