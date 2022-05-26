Benue APC primary: Absence of election materials, officials stalls exercise

It was a waiting game for members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Benue State as they awaited the arrival of officials and election materials.

Newsmen who went around the capital city of Makurdi noticed that election materials and officials were yet to arrive in the state as of 4:15 pm on Thursday.

At Walomayo council ward in Makurdi, several party members were seen waiting eagerly for the election materials.

A party member, Madam Adamgbe told our correspondent that she and others had arrived at the venue of the primary at 1.00 am and were still waiting for the primary election to commence.

“I came here exactly 1:00pm and met many people who told me that the officials and materials were yet to arrive and they kept on promising us that it will soon come and this is quarter past 4:00pm we are still waiting.

“You can see many people around, we are all party members and we will surely wait, no matter how long the materials arrive, even, if it is tomorrow, we will come back,” she said.





It was the same report from other parts of the state as the members were said to be waiting for the

the arrival of officials and materials.

It will be recalled that Benue State has sought the approval of the party national secretariat to opt for a direct mode of primary for the nomination of all its candidates, this was said to have been officially approved by the party at the national level.

Thursday, 26th May, 2022 was slated for the conduct of the governorship/house of assembly party primaries across the state.

All moves to get the response of any of the state party officials proved abortive as calls made to Austin Agada and James Orgunga, State Chairman and Organizing Secretary respectively were not responded to.

