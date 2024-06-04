The Benue State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), on Monday, held a prayer session for the nation, President Bola Tinubu and others.

The prayer sessions which were held at the private residence of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, lasted till Monday evening.

Several bishops were in attendance to conduct the services which were held at the chapel and open space within the premises of the SGF’s residence located along Gboko Road, Makurdi.

The prayer sessions were also attended by the state party leadership and members across the state.

The eight prayer points which were anchored by the bishops in attendance included prayer for the peace of Nigeria, wisdom and knowledge for President Bola Tinubu, prayer for turn around of the nation’s economy and security challenges as well as God’s intervention in the ongoing nationwide strike.

Other prayer points were God’s intervention in the security situation in the state, the Agada-led APC prayer warriors also sought God’s face to touch the heart of the state Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia on the lingering feud with the party stakeholders in the state.

Speaking after the prayer session, the state party chairman, Austin Agada, said that the prayer was initiated to commemorate the first-year anniversary of President Tinubu.

He further said that prayer was also necessary to seek God’s intervention in the situation of the country coupled with the ongoing strike embarked upon by the organized labour.

According to Agada, “This prayer session was organized for President Bola Tinubu, the nation and the SGF, Senator George Akume on the occasion of one year in office.

“The situation of the country; the security challenges, the economy and the ongoing strike by organized labour.

“We all know that a lot of reforms are being formulated to take the nation to the path of greatness, so, we need to pray for the president and his lieutenants for God’s guidance and intervention in the ongoing nationwide strike embarked upon by the organized labour as well as to turn around of the nation’s economy.

The state party chairman promised that Benue and the North-central geo-political zone have resolved to continue to support the president and pray for his success in office.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE