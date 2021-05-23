Benue APC loses chairman

Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has lost one of its local government chairmen, Tony Aboh.

This was contained in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday by the party caretaker publicity secretary, James Orgunga.

He stated that the late chairman was a loyal, committed, and service-oriented party man who sacrificed immensely to the growth of the APC.

Orgunga said in the statement: “He played a key role in fast-pacing the defection of notable Ukum sons and daughters to our party and setting a unity table that has strengthened APC in his area.

“His sudden demise came to us as a rude shock and a big blow, considering his strength of character and ability to mobilize people.”

Orgunga said that the Ukum local government chairman died after a brief illness.

The publicity secretary extended the condolences of the State Party caretaker chairman, Abba Yaro, to the immediate family and the entire Ukum APC and urged all members to pray for the repose of his soul.

