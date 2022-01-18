Benue APC chieftain, Moses Ayom, writes Buhari, declares presidential ambition

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State, Moses Ayom, has declared interest for the presidential ticket of the party.

Ayom, in a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, entitled, “Indication of Interest to run for the office of president in 2023,” said he had the capacity to consolidate on the gains of the present administration.

Ayom’s declaration has increased the number of presidential hopefuls on the platform of the party smarting to succeed President Buhari. The list include, former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi.

Former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had also dropped the hint that he could throw his hat into the ring.

Ayom, in his letter, said he was determined to “sustain the tempo of investment in the armed forces, forge alliances that ensure steady supply and availability of the most modern security equipment and promote discipline and professionalism in the rank and file of our security architecture.”