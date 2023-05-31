The executive Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday night announced five appointments.

According to the statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, the governor appointed Professor Joseph Alakali as the Secretary to the State Government.

Also appointed were; Moses Agbogbo Ode, Head of Service; Paul Biam as Chief of Staff, Tersoo Kula as the Chief Press Secretary and Dr. Emmanuel Chenge as the Principal Private Secretary.

The statement said that the appointments take immediate effect.

INSTRUCTION: USE 2ND SEO BELOW FOR STORIES OF LESS THAN 270 WORDS. PLS DO NOT COMBINE 2ND SEO WITH 1ST SEO ABOVE FOR ANY REASON!!!!

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari signs Almajiri commission bill, others hours to exit office

Less than 24 hours to exit the seat of power, President Muhammadu Buhari has passed into law the establishment of the Almajiri National Commission and the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institute..…





Yoruba Nation: Akintoye condemns attack on Ibadan radio station, disowns agitators

The leader of the umbrella body of Yoruba Nation Self Determination Struggle, Emeritus Prof Banji Akintoye, has condemned the invasion of a radio station in Ibadan by a group claiming to be fighting for the liberation of Yoruba people..…

Turkey’s President, Erdogan wins re-election after runoff

President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan has won the presidential election, extending his power into a third decade by defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu in the runoff vote on Sunday.…

May 29: I’m not deterred by Tinubu’s inauguration, Obi opens up

Peter Obi, the flag-bearer of the Labour Party (LP), has said he would not be deterred by the inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu..…

MONDAY LINES: Tinubu, fix the North, embrace the East

There is a road in Canada that is officially known as ‘Road to Nowhere’. Road signs there say so. At the terminal point of that road is virtually nothing apart from an access to a shooting range and a gated path that leads also to nowhere.…

EDITORIAL: The Ondo rapes and killings

NOTHING signposts a debased and dysfunctional society with a growing population in conflict with sanity more than the spate of acts of criminality in this country. While nothing justifies crimes, a nation-state reputed for multidimensional poverty among its people would naturally be expected to have its own fair share of criminals thrown up by the imperatives of economic survival..…