By: Johnson Babajide – Makurdi

The governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP), in Benue State, Mrs Roseline Ada- Chenge, on Tuesday pledged to prioritize education if elected in the forthcoming gubernatorila election in the state.

Speaking with newsmen in Makurdi, the only female governorship candidate in the state said if elected, she would ensure all state-owned tertiary institutions are tuition free so that Benue children can access quality education.

Chenge had contested for Governorship in 2007 and 2015 on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) before she pitched tent with ADP.

“I will make Benue the first state to mention, the first state to think about when you mention the name Nigeria. Globally, we shall put our name on the sound of time and in history of the whole global economy as the state to look up to.

“I’m going to do that by ensuring we are secured. I’m not going to use four years to defend, a lot of defending has been done, I’m going to pay for offense.

“I will do more on education. I am a very educated woman with a well educated family. Immediately I take over the plum seat, I will work with the State House of Assembly to ensure that the tuition fees in the State owned Universities are free so that every child in Benue that are of Benue state origin will be able to access good tertiary quality education.

“Apart from that scholarships will also be offered to people who are very brilliant so that they can go all to way to whatever level of education so we can have inventions from them,” she added.

She also noted that housing and welfare of the civil servants in the state will be top priority of her administration, emphasizing, “I will equate the federal civil service scheme with that of the state so that the state civil can earn like their counterparts at the federal level.”

The former Managing Director of Lower Benue River Basin Development Authority, recalled that she won an award as the Most Friendly Labour Executive, given to her by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Benue state chapter in 2013, saying “I’m a talk and do woman, I have done it before and believe me when I say I will do it again.”

She further pledged the restoration of Benue state owned banks to empower the rural people with facilities to develop the state economy.





She said she will also prioritize industrialization of the local governments in Benue state and run a zero tolerance for corruption government.

Chenge, while promising to make many billionaires out of the Benue youths, urged then to vote Action Democratic Party as the way forward for the governorship elections in the state.

She said their ability to deliver their polling units to Ada Chenge will go a long way to ensure the restoration of the state in the interest of the people.

She urged the Benue people, particularly the youth to “take your destiny in your hands. Vote for ADC’s Engr. Ada Chenge for governorship. Fight with me, walk with me, you are the future of Benue. Do not give out your destiny over a cup of garri. You are worth what they are worth. Do not let yourself be a slave. I am out to make very Benue youth a billionaire.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE