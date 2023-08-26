A medical doctor, Dr Asema Msuega who was abducted at Ukum local government area of Benue State has been released.

Msuega who was abducted on the 23rd of July, 2023 while on Malaria supervision in Ukum local government area was released on. Friday after 38 days in captivity.

Benue State chapter of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had on Friday, August 25, commenced indefinite strike after an initial three days warning strike following what it described as inability of government to secure the release their abducted member.

The State Chairman of NMA, Dr Ushakuma Anenga, confirmed this to journalists on his WhatsApp, saying “Good morning. Our abducted colleague, Dr Asema Msuega was released last night. Thank you very much for your support during this trying period.”

Anenga, who disclosed that Msuega had not been paid in the last eight months but still delivering services to humanity until he was kidnapped in July described the situation as ‘devastating and worrisome’.

It was gathered that the medical doctor only escaped from the kidnappers den after security operatives closed in on them in their hideout around Ayati – Imade Adamu shitile border axis of Ukum local government area of Benue state.

When contacted the police image maker, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the release of the abducted doctor, Asema Msuega, Friday night.

