International evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn, has urged Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to repair bad roads across the state, saying he would not want to return if he had to travel on the same bumpy roads again.
Hinn made the appeal in a video circulating on social media following his recent visit to Edo State, where he was hosted by Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International.
The US-based televangelist said he met with Okpebholo during the visit and expressed hope that the governor would address the poor condition of the roads he travelled on.
ALSO READ: Huawei found guilty of stealing US trade secrets, acquitted of racketeering
“I went to Edo State and I met the governor. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don’t ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again,” Hinn said.
“If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads,” he added.
The evangelist also raised concerns about a possible visit to Warri, Delta State, recalling the poor condition of roads he encountered during an earlier trip to the city.
His remarks come amid complaints from residents and motorists about the condition of roads in parts of Edo State, with some routes reportedly affected by potholes and damaged sections.
WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV
- Relationship Hangout: Public vs Private Proposals – Which Truly Wins in Love?
- “No” Is a Complete Sentence: Why You Should Stop Feeling Guilty
- Relationship Hangout: Friendship Talk 2025 – How to Be a Good Friend & Big Questions on Friendship
- Police Overpower Armed Robbers in Ibadan After Fierce Struggle
Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
Join our WhatsApp Channel now