International evangelist, Pastor Benny Hinn, has urged Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, to repair bad roads across the state, saying he would not want to return if he had to travel on the same bumpy roads again.

Hinn made the appeal in a video circulating on social media following his recent visit to Edo State, where he was hosted by Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder of Omega Fire Ministries International.

The US-based televangelist said he met with Okpebholo during the visit and expressed hope that the governor would address the poor condition of the roads he travelled on.

“I went to Edo State and I met the governor. I just hope he fixes the roads. I don’t ever want to take that kind of bumpy road again,” Hinn said.

“If they ever want me back in Edo State, the governor has to fix those bad roads,” he added.

The evangelist also raised concerns about a possible visit to Warri, Delta State, recalling the poor condition of roads he encountered during an earlier trip to the city.

His remarks come amid complaints from residents and motorists about the condition of roads in parts of Edo State, with some routes reportedly affected by potholes and damaged sections.