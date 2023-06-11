Benjamin Uwajumogu College of Education Ihitte Uboma, Imo State has admitted 90 fresh students into the institution.

The institution admitted 21 students into the School of Arts and Social Sciences, seven into the School of Early Childhood Care, 27 into the School of Science, 28 in the School of Languages and seven into the School of Vocational and Technical Education.

In his speech at the 4th Matriculation Ceremony held at the school campus last weekend, the visitor to the institution and the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodinma advised the new students to take their studies very seriously.

Represented at the event by the Hon. Commissioner of Education Prof. Johncliff Nwadike, the Governor advised as the greatest investment to both their parents and the society, not to disappoint their parents with the way they dress or behave rather they should imbibe the fundamental rules that guide and regulate the institution for their own good.

He urged them to avoid alchoholism, cultism, drug abuse and shun every association or company that may destroy their ambition in the institution.

He said: “unlimited freedom if not managed could ruin their lives, avoid bad company and never be quick in making friends”

While commending the staff and management of the institution for their determination to drive the vision of the institution geared toward effective remolding and delivery of sound teaching to the students, the Governor vowed to crush all manner of cultism activities in the tertiary institution.

He advised the management to work hard towards the accreditation of the approved courses as a way to give the institution it’s credibility it deserves.

The Governor while reminding the management that the college was not established to only award Nigeria Certificate in Education NCE, but also to award Bachelor of Education, adding that there is need to move in that direction to avoid any bridge.

In his address, the Provost of the institution, Dr. Nwachukwu Chinyere Maryrose congratulated the new students for choosing this part of honour in the journey of improving their academic prowess.

She boasted that the institution is very outstanding not only in academics, but also in morals and other aspects of life.





According to her, that makes the institution to beat not only in the South East Geo-political zone, but among others.

The Provost pointed out that the institution was established in 2017, with the aim of acquainting would-be teachers with the technical and sound knowledge that will guide them in imbibing sound education to upcoming teachers at various schools.

While extolling the effort of Governor Hope Uzodinma in ensuring a steady funding of the institution to keep it afloat, the Provost identified some of the courses being undertaken in the institution to include Languages, Arts and Social Sciences, Science, Vocational and Technical Education amongst others.