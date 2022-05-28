Benjamin Kalu emerges APC candidate for Bende federal constituency in Abia State

Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State on Friday emerged as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) to represent the Federal Constituency for the second in the coming 10th National Assembly.

The election which was conducted under the supervision of the Independent National Electoral (INEC), and monitored by the Security Forces including the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), The Department of Security Services (DSS), and the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps began at about 11 am with accreditation of Delegates commencing at 11:58 am, voting began at 12:29 pm and was concluded by 1:43 pm.

The Party delegates from the 13 wards of Bende Federal Constituency gathered at Agbamuzu Bende in Bende Local Government Area of the state to elect their party flag bearer

While announcing the result, the Chairman, Electoral Committee and the Returning Officer for All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representative primary election in Bende Federal Constituency, Hon. Chibuike Jonas announced the results as follows:

Total No of delegates: 70

Accredited- 66





Void votes – 12

Rep. Benjamin Kalu – 54

In his acceptance speech, Rep. Benjamin Kalu appreciated the delegates for trusting him with their mandate again,

while acknowledging the role of the security agencies in maintaining peace and order as witnessed during the exercise, he assured Bende constituents of his preparedness to win the elections come 2023 and his unwavering commitment to continue attracting more dividends of democracy to Bende Federal Constituency and Abia in general.

He urged his co-contestants to team up with him in order to ensure a total victory for the APC at the general elections in the interest of all and sundry.