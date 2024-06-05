The lingering crisis between the Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo Oba Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, and some Enigie (Dukes) overseeing some dukedoms in the Benin Kingdom appears to be heading towards a final settlement, as the Enigie have expressed their readiness for an amicable resolution of the crisis.

The Enigie said that contrary to claims that they did not explore customary channels to resolve the contending issues before heading to court, they actually sought all customary avenues to resolve the matter but were shut out.

That notwithstanding, the aggrieved Dukes harped that they would be amenable to any move that could lead to the peaceful resolution of the crisis, provided such would address the injustice that informed the litigation in the first instance and fairness to all the parties involved.

Stating this at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital, the 51 Enigie, led by their leader, Professor Gregory Akenzua, who is an uncle to the Omo N’Oba, chronicled the events that led to the crisis between them and the palace and denied the allegation that they were being sponsored by the Edo State Government and its agents.

The Enigie added that the matter would have long been resolved but for the utterances of some members of the royal family and the lawyers to the Oba, who recently issued statements condemning the planned peace moves initiative by Governor Godwin Obaseki

Speaking to journalists on behalf of the Association of Enigie Edo South Senatorial District, Professor Akenzua, who was suspended as the Enogie of Evbobanosa/Abudu by the Oba alongside others, said, “There is no other traditional process that we know that we have not gone through.

“We are in court to establish protection of our fundamental human rights and I want to also clarify the erroneous impression that has been created in the media that we are being used by some other people to challenge the palace.

“The case that we instituted for our own protection is against His Royal Majesty and also the government because the government is also expected to protect our fundamental human rights.

“We welcome the initiative of those who propose an amicable settlement of the dispute and regret the comments by some Palace Chiefs,

“Members of the Royal Family and the Oba’s lawyers not only do not augur well for the prospect of peace but also go against the legacy of Oba Adolo of blessed memory, who was a champion of conciliation.

“We affirm that we stand for peace founded on decorum, integrity, and justice. We are upholders of the tradition of our ancestors, and all we wish to do is continue to serve our people in humility,” he said.

Professor Akenzua stated that the suit instituted by himself and Edonmwonyi Iduozee Ogiegbaen was to uphold their right to a fair hearing, “which we believe every citizen is entitled to.

“On this, we do not think it is honourable or dignifying for those who claim to be supporters of the Oba to disrupt the sitting of the Court each time the case comes up.”

The Enigie listed non-payment of their monthly entitlements, non-installation of Enigie even after undergoing all traditional requirements, and several other issues as reasons for their calling for the establishment of Traditional Councils in the seven local government areas in Edo South.

