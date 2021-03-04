Benin Republic, RIFAN enters partnership to boost rice production

The Republic of Benin and the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) are set to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how the Association will help the country boost its local Rice Production.

The National body of RIFAN was in Cotonou the Country’s capital recently on the invitation of President Patrice Tallon for discussion on how the MoU would be fine-tuned and signed.

The Delegation was received by the President in his Residential House in Cotonou along with his Minister of Agriculture and that of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the National President of RIFAN, Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, briefed President Tallon about RIFAN and its success and how the Association transformed and revolutionized rice production in Nigeria.

“We developed a template that was adopted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and accepted by our President Muhammadu Buhari which as a result, Nigeria is today Rice self-sufficient nation.

“We have more than 12 million farmers working with us producing most of the Rice Paddy the country needs.

“Benin Republic can also leverage on that whereby your country can produce Rice to feed herself and export excess to Neighboring countries including Nigeria. If you do this, it means you are creating wealth and job opportunity for your people and your country,” Goronyo said.

President Talon said the closure of Nigerian Borders served as an eye opener to the country as such, was ready to work with Nigeria to stop the smuggling of Rice.

He said Nigeria and Benin republic are both Green Nations and Nigeria is advanced in Agriculture in Africa, and Benin Republic is ready to learn from Nigeria through RIFAN.

“The recent border closure is an opportunity for the two counties to collaborate better in agricultural trade.

“This will promote the two countries economic development, unity and wellbeing of our people,” he added.

He, therefore, said he would send a Ministerial delegation to witness the Rice Festival under the RIFAN Anchor Borrowers in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi state.

RIFAN delegation also went to the Country’s Ministry of Agriculture where they met with technical officials from Foreign Affairs, finance and Agriculture of the country.

