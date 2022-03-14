Benin monarch raises the alarm over criminal hideouts

Oba of Benin, Omo N,Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on Monday raised the alarm over the rising criminal dens in some parts of Edo State.

Oba Ewuare II, who expressed the cconcern while receiving the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladipo Amao, who was on a working visit to Edo State and paid him a courtesy call at his palace in Benin City, alleged that based on intelligence reports, the criminals were setting up camps and building ‘luxury houses’ in rural areas that “are difficult for police to access.”

“Security solutions are not to be discussed openly. However, I want to say that some information reaching us awhile ago that there are camps dotted all over our rural areas.

“These camps are not just camps but “luxury houses” that you will not expect anybody to live in. They are well organised.

“We need to investigate. I do not think the police have access to those areas and flush them out – criminals, armed robbers and kidnappers.

“I want to thank you for taking interest in security of the state. I also commend the efficient way of tackling security especially insurgency. It is still a work in progress. The President has done a lot of work”, the Benin monarch noted.

Speaking earlier, the Chief of Air Staff, alleged that some neighbourhoods in Edo State had become hideouts for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“We are aware that some of the neighbourhoods have become a hideouts for IPOB. We have met with the governor on areas of collaboration,” Amao said.

While assuring that criminal elements in the state would be flushed out, the Chief of Air Staff sued for the support of the traditional institutions to enable its personnel to succeed in the discharge of their duties.

