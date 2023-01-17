Benin Monarch Condoles Family of slain Policeman, Igueben Kidnap victims

THE Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, has condoled with the family members of the Late Police officer, DSP Michael Adams, who lost his life during the rescue operation of Igueben Area Customary Court President, His Honour Precious Aigbonoga (Mrs).

The Monarch also consoled the victims of Igueben Trail Station’s attack, calling on Nigerians to intensify prayers for a peaceful, free and fair 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

He disclosed this at the 2023 Universal Week of prayers by the Benin City Christians Community which was rounded off in his Palace in Benin City and prayed to God to intervene in the security in Nigeria.

The Traditional ruler commended security agents and the Government for the rescue efforts, just as he prayed to God and his ancestors to avert bloodshed in Nigeria, before, during and after the 2023 general elections.

“We thank God that some persons who were kidnapped at the train station have been rescued alive by security agents. We also send prayers to the policeman who was said to have been killed while doing his job.

“We pray God to comfort his family and give them the wisdom to overcome this loss and grief.

Earlier, the Guest Speaker and immediate past President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Reverend Dr Felix Omobude, acknowledged the roles of tradition in the Bible, declaring that “God sets up Kings”.

He eulogised the monarch for his thoughtfulness and uncommon commitment to restoring values, Customs and tradition to the society.

In his remark, the Chairman of the Benin Christians Community, Apostle Godspower Ogbonmwan, explained the essence of the yearly prayer in the Palace and prayed to God to strengthen the Oba.