Benin high chief tasks govt on vigilante groups

A Benin high chief, the Enogie of Eyean community, in Uhunmwode local government of Edo State, Osazuwa Aiweirioghene Iduriase, has canvassed for proper screening of persons being recruited as members of vigilante groups by the different state governments.

This is even as he called on the media to hold governments accountable for their promises to the people during electioneering campaigns.

Iduriase who spoke yesterday in his palace when executive members of Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State said that against the backdrop of insecurity in the country, Nigerians must be vigilant

He said: “Well it is like everybody has to wake up because this time around we don’t sleep with our two eyes close. I believe that each and every one of us needs to support the security agencies by way of giving them the necessary information on what is going on in our areas.

While applauding the federal and state governments for introducing the vigilante groups for security purposes, the monarch insisted that the governments should carry the traditional rulers along.

He added: “Not all of the personnel are recruited are vigilantes. Recruiting members into vigilante groups without appropriate screening is dangerous.

“Any member of the vigilante group ought to have come with a letter of surety or be recommended by the traditional ruler, village head, head of community and head of street to the Divisional Police Officers or the Area Commander or Commissioner of Police for appropriate documentation and recommendation.

“Before I could recommend a person to be recruited into a vigilante group, I must have known about the person’s background and history.”

He continued: “If any vigilante member happens to commit a crime, you will know where to trace the vigilante member to. Just bringing anybody in the name of security in the town is not safe for the people.

“So, I am advising and also appealing to the state government and to law enforcement agencies to properly watch carefully before any member can be giving the authority to go about with a gun.

“However, with the help of vigilantes, this time we are seeing a reduction in insecurity in the state but I will also advise but they don’t have much power right now.”

The Chairman of the Chapel, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu commended the traditional ruler for the prevailing peace as well as his job creation initiative in his domain.

