Benin Club @90: Leemon Ikpea, Gregory, others to be invested as Patron, trustees

As the BeninClub clocks 90 years, plans are afloat to invest Dr Leemon Ikpea, Chief Executive Officer of Lee Engineering & Construction Company Limited, Engr. Gregory Ero and Pa Jaiye Ojeikere as Patron and trustees of the club, respectively.

While Leemon Ikpea would be invested as a patron, Engr Gregory and Pa Ojeikere would be invested as trustees.

President, Benin Club, Fred. E. Iboi disclosed this in Benin City on Monday, while outlining the activities to mark the 90th anniversary of the club.

He said the club, founded in 1931, is now 90 years old and that they considered it their responsibility to celebrate its milestone.

Iboi, while enlisting his achievements as the president of the club, said his administration had brought in a lot of innovations, which had given it a facelift from the way it used to be.

“As you can see, we have left no stone unturned to deliver on our campaign promises in taking this club to the next level.

“In particular, the complete renovation of the wood bricks and marble upper lounge and bar which is our legacy project is now completed.

“What you can see in the ongoing transformation of the club, leaves no one in doubt of this management commitment to the well-being of our noble club.

“Since the commencement of my administration in January this year 2021, there has been a relentless pace of construction activities targeted at taking our club to another level”, he said.

Iboi said that the club under his watch had been transformed into a sporting club due to the new facilities put in place just as he said that it also served as a place, where members meet to socialize, discuss businesses.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Leemon Ikpea, Gregory, other to be invested as Patron, trustees Leemon Ikpea, Gregory, other to be invested as Patron, trustees Leemon Ikpea, Gregory, other to be invested as Patron, trustees Leemon Ikpea, Gregory, other to be invested as Patron, trustees.