A Benin-based artist, Nelson-Young, on Thursday, said that a responsible government would place a premium on the welfare of the citizens on any policy formulation.

The budding artist, who expressed reservation with the Federal Government’s attitude of increasing pump price indiscriminately, said any good government, which attached importance to the wellbeing of the people would always consider the multiplying effects of its policies on the citizens.

Nelson-Young made these remarks in Benin City, the Edo State capital while chatting with journalists.

According to him, the continuous increment of fuel pump price in Nigeria by the government “leaves more to be desired”, expressing displeasure over the hardship faced daily by Nigerians in the face of the crippling economy.

The Edo-born songwriter and actor said, “every reasonable government should first consider the plight of her citizen before any decision.

“Nigeria politicians are too selfish, they cannot think of reducing the bogus amount they receive in other to reduce the cost of governance especially now that the country is highly indebted, but rather, they look for means to make life miserable and unbearable for the poor.

“They know that with an increase in fuel prices, electricity tariff, and other social amenities, the gap between the rich and the poor will increase,” he added.

He commended the organised labour, civil society organisations and other human rights groups, who stood their ground before the Federal Government announced the suspension of the removal of fuel subsidy, which the government said gulps N3 trillion every year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.Benin artist harps on citizens welfare on fuel subsidy removal

Benin artist harps on citizens welfare on fuel subsidy removal