Benin Artefacts: Sweden set to return 40 looted works, says Oba Ewuare II

The global campaign for the restitution of Nigeria’s looted cultural heritage has recorded another major breakthrough, with the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, announcing plans for the repatriation of approximately 40 Benin artefacts from a museum in Sweden.

The monarch confirmed that arrangements have been finalised for both the transfer of legal ownership and the physical handover of the historic cultural treasures, describing the impending return as a defining milestone in the decades-long struggle to recover royal heirlooms plundered from the ancient Benin Kingdom.

Oba Ewuare II disclosed this on Wednesday during a courtesy visit by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (retd), to his palace in Benin City, Edo State.

The traditional ruler noted that the impending restitution marks the culmination of sustained advocacy championed across generations of the Benin royal dynasty, particularly by his grandfather and father, who initiated and vigorously pursued the recovery campaign.

Reflecting on the protracted restitution process spanning several decades, Oba Ewuare II observed that his diplomatic service as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Scandinavian countries—including Sweden, Norway, and Denmark—offered crucial opportunities to open and advance high-level bilateral discussions on the repatriation of the artefacts.

He specifically recalled his official interaction with the King of Sweden during his diplomatic tour of duty, characterizing it as a significant turning point in the campaign. He noted that while royal diplomatic audiences with the Swedish monarch typically last between two and three minutes, he was granted an extended audience of over 12 minutes to present the Kingdom’s case.

Oba Ewuare II underscored that the upcoming repatriation exercise is distinctive because it unifies the legal relinquishment of title with the immediate physical transfer of the works to the Benin Kingdom. He explained that in several previous restitution arrangements, legal ownership transfer was completed as an isolated administrative process well ahead of physical delivery.

Welcoming the simultaneous process as a tangible reward for years of concerted diplomacy and traditional advocacy, the monarch announced that he has adjusted his official schedule to personally attend the handover ceremony and ensure the proper representation of the Benin traditional institution.

The royal father commended the individuals, diplomatic actors, and institutions supporting the restitution movement, emphasising that the recovery effort extends far beyond repossessing physical relics to restoring the history, cultural identity, and sovereign dignity of the Benin people.

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty and the royal ancestors for the progress recorded, reaffirming his resolve to sustain diplomatic pressure until more stolen cultural treasures are restored to their ancestral home.

The expected return of the 40 pieces represents another significant victory in the international restitution drive for Benin bronzes and cultural antiquities looted during the British expedition and invasion of Benin in 1897.