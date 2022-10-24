Benin ancestors helping Davido, says Oba of Benin

The Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II, CFR has received Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, his fiancee, Chioma, his bestie, Cubana Chief Priest, Zlatan Ibile, and other 30BG crew in his Palace in Benin City.

Oba Ewuare II who exchanged warm pleasantries with the singer and members of his crew said the spiritual force from the ancient City of Benin is sustaining him.

“Davido, a great musician, a great singer; you’re welcome…Congratulations on your Uncle. I saw you when you stood on top of a bus during the campaign. You didn’t fall. That was a spiritual force from Benin”.

The Afrobeats singer whose mother is from Edo State and his entourage were given a warm welcome by the Oba, his chiefs, Palace functionaries, and thrilled spectators at a Children’s party organized by the Royal father as part of activities to celebrate his birthday and sixth-year anniversary on the throne of his forebears.

The traditional ruler also played host to the President of Neo Black Movement of Africa, Olorogun Ese Kukor who came to felicitate with Oba Ewuare on the recent national recognition of Commander of Order the Federal Republic, CFR conceded on the Oba of Benin by President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that the award was long overdue.

According to Olorogun, “NBM of Africa whose aim and objective is to promote, preserve African Culture and Art globally by striving to revive, retain and modify where necessary that aspect of African Culture that would aid humanity irrespective of race”.