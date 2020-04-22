Benefit Or Harm: Сan CBD Help You Fight Off Coronavirus?

The coronavirus sweeps across the planet by leaps and bounds while causing massive panic and a scaring number of infected and dead people. News, social, and mass media are overloaded with the latest information and articles on how to fight the coronavirus and stay calm during these hard times. In 2020 it seems like taking antiseptic and wearing the mask everywhere you go is becoming the current trend. However, there is no need to panic, yet it’s better to focus on what you can do to take care of yourself and your loved ones.

In the view of surrounding potentially dangerous viruses, each person thinks about strengthening immunity with various supplements, vitamins, and non-traditional therapies. Considering the popularity of cannabis products and their anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties, CBD infused products can be useful for treating novel viruses. Let’s figure out whether CBD is worth paying attention to prevent COVID-19.

The coronavirus is a new fast-spreading respiratory disease that started in Wuhan, China, at the beginning of December 2019 and expanded to more than 100 countries.

The symptoms of the virus might be minor and flu-like, that’s why some infected people may not even know they are carrying the disease. Symptoms usually include fever, dry coughs, and dyspnea. However, less common symptoms can also cause aches, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat, or colonic issues.

The virus is considered not lethal, but it becomes fatal as the age of the infected individual increases.

The virus is also more dangerous to people that are already sick, have autoimmune conditions, weakened immune systems from drugs, cigarettes, or alcohol and individuals that are subjected to diseases like cancer or cardiovascular disease.

Coronavirus is thought to affect humans via airborne droplets that people breathe out after cough or sneeze. Coronavirus gets into the organism just like other viruses by entering a human body and begins to reproduce inside. After hitting the organism, the immune system begins to attack and aims to kill it. If the virus ever appears again, the system can get rid of unwanted guests due to the ability to remember the virus. Nevertheless, the immune system, especially a weak one, often fails in this fight as it isn’t ready to recognise the new types of infections.

Best Practices To Prevent Catching The Coronavirus

Doctors and national health services around the world are still trying to understand how to cope with the situation. For now, it’s vital for everyone to stick to the following recommendations and take all available precautions to minimise the risk of COVID-19:

Wash your hands using water and soap for at least 20 seconds;

Use hand sanitisers or disinfectors if there is no soap and water;

Cover up mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze;

Avoid touching your nose, eyes, or mouth as well as shaking hands with other people;

Stay at home to eliminate chances to catch and spread the virus.

However, constant news reports and alerts about the increase in the COVID-19 spread can trigger concern and even depression for many people. This leaves people around the globe asking if there is more they can do than just follow the standard safety guidelines and suggestions.

Boost Your Immune System

Unfortunately, there are no official medications, treatments, or vaccines that can prevent COVID-19 yet. The best each person can do is strengthen the main body’s natural defence — the immune system.

There are different methods to help strengthen your immune system and increase your body’s chances at protecting itself from viruses and diseases, including the following ones:

Maintaining a healthy weight and balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables;

Quitting on unhealthy habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol or drinking in moderation;

Exercising regularly;

Getting enough hours of sleep (at least 7-8);

Trying to minimise stress;

Taking supplements to support the immune.

Also, you can try to use CBD infused products to help your body fight off the virus. Each organism relies on its immune system to protect the body from all viruses and infections, including the coronavirus. So, does CBD have the potential to help strengthen immune function and immune response?

How Does CBD Influence The Immune System?

In most cases, it’s not a virus that affects the body, but the immune system’s reaction. A healthy body with a robust immune system can resist germs on its own, yet if your immune system is weak or compromised, CBD might be able to help.

The scientists estimate cannabis as a potentially beneficial supplement for fighting with the virus. Given its advantages for immunity enhancement and anxiety reduction, cannabis and CBD products seem to be useful and may address the issue.

Although the research is limited, studies suggest that cannabinoids can impact resistance to diseases by interacting with the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS). CBD interferes with the ECS through indirect actions, including stimulating TRPV1 receptors and fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) inhibition. This helps to increase levels of anandamide and 2-AG, which are involved in maintaining homeostasis and proper immune function via the regulation of the ECS.

TRPV1 receptors (also known as the vanilloid receptors 1) have a wide activation in the neuro-immune axis, mostly in the central immune cells. The expression of TRPV1 receptors increases the immune response to pathogenic and other occurring issues through cytokines and chemokines in the central nervous system.

By supporting the homeostasis of the ECS and strong immune as well as activating TRPV1 receptors, CBD has the potential to promote healthy immune system function and enhance its response to pathophysiological challenges. Nevertheless, what does all of this mean, and can CBD aid in terms of the current coronavirus situation?

Can CBD Help Against COVID-19?

COVID-19 is still largely unknown and unexplored about the virus itself, its progression, the risk factors, and how to treat it. Also, there is not enough evidence of how cannabinoids like CBD interact with the body, its ECS, and influence the immune system. Furthermore, CBD possesses biphasic effects and requires different dosages by generating various physiological responses.

However, scientists believe that CBD interferes with the ECS, thus directly influencing the immune system function. Some anecdotal evidence indicates that CBD has the immune-modulating adaptive effect, which can be helpful in activating the immune system.

CBD can also be useful in providing symptom relief due to its anti-inflammatory, anti-pain, antibacterial, antioxidant, and anxiolytic properties. Cannabidiol is widely used to help relieve body aches, soothe inflammation of the airways, regulate sleep disturbances, and anxiety caused by a tense atmosphere.

Final Thoughts

The coronavirus pandemic is contributing to severe chaos worldwide. Some people drive themself crazy and overthink about imminent death while others try to brush off the whole situation. Since simple activities such as going to the grocery store have suddenly become triggers of fear and panic, it’s essential to know what you can do to stay healthy during the epidemic.

As for the cannabis industry, attention to CBD products has increased due to CBD potential advantages and various healing effects. CBD can help to enhance the immune system to fight off coronavirus, ease inflammation, pain, and anxiety; however, proven research is still lacking.

Try to help your body and mostly immune system by taking important actions, stocking up on some vitamins and supplements that can help to fight any virus. Make an effort to keep calm and sane, despite widespread anxiety. Also, consider all recommendations by staying at home, eating well, getting needed rest, and washing your hands properly.

