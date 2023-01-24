Beneficiaries of FG’s social investment programmes commend Buhari, Sadiya Farouk

The National Coordinator of the Federal Government funded Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Dr Umar Buba Bindir has commended President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC government for the commitment and support toward ensuring the successful implementation of the program.

Umar Buba Bindir however called on beneficiaries of the programme to use the opportunity they got out of several million who applied but could not get enrolled and improve their well-being and those of their families.

The Coordinator was speaking in Bauchi when the President visited saying that the NSIP comprises N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), National Home Grown School Feeding Programme and the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme have impacted positively the lives of many Nigerians.

He said that this informed the decision to initiate the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) as a strategy for enhancing social inclusion.

According to him, “NSIP is one of the largest social protection programmes in Africa with about $1 billion earmarked annually to cause positive change in the lives of the poorest and most vulnerable in the country.”

He also said that “Since its introduction in 2016, the programme has impacted positively on the lives of the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria.”

Umar Buba Bindir, “In furtherance to President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval for the restructuring of NSIP, and in line with the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy (NPRGS), we instituted processes to revamp and expand the NSIP and to make it more impactful on the economy and citizens.”

The Federal Government of Nigeria established the National Social Investments Programmes (NSIP) in 2016, to tackle poverty and hunger across the country.

The suite of programmes under the NSIP focuses on ensuring a more equitable distribution of resources to vulnerable populations, including children, youth and women.

The N-power programme is designed to assist young Nigerians between the ages of 18 to 35 to acquire and develop life-long skills for becoming changemakers in their communities and players in the domestic and global markets and given a stipend of N30,000 monthly.

The Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) is a micro-lending intervention that targets traders, artisans, enterprising youth, farmers and women in particular, by providing loans between N10,000 and N100,000 at no monthly cost to the beneficiaries.

The Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSF) aims to deliver school feeding to young children with a specific focus on increasing school enrollment, reducing the incidence of malnutrition (especially among the poor and those ordinarily unable to eat a meal-a-day), empowering community women as cooks and by supporting small farmers that help stimulate economic growth.

A beneficiary of the programme, Salome Solomon commended the Federal Government for implementation of the programme which she said has gone a long way in assisting jobless people to gain employment and becoming self-reliant.

Salome Solomon also lauded the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk for the effective implementation of the programmes saying that it has helped to grow many Nigerians.

An independent monitor of the programme in Bauchi state, Mubarak Ahmad Limanchi commended the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development for being the implementor of the programme which he said has improved the living standards of the beneficiaries.

He, however, denied insinuations that the beneficiaries were not paid explaining it was mere administrative issues most that of BVN as well as multiple engagements in all the programmes by those he described as greedy people who want to give the government a bad name.